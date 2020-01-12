Short Interest in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Decreases By 40.1%

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.36. 145,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRK. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

