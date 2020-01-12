Short Interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expands By 27.9%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

LGF.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 666,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,109. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.