Short Interest in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expands By 27.9%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
LGF.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.
NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 666,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,109. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.