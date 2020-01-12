Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 34.5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock remained flat at $$10.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $510.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

