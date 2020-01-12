Short Interest in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Decreases By 31.4%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,991. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIU. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.