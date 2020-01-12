Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 22.7%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,740. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth about $614,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWPX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

