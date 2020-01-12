Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Declines By 23.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SMFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

