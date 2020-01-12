Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $34.56 million and approximately $179,599.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00012024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 35,204,455 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.