Skycoin (SKY) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005085 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Cryptopia, C2CX and Iquant. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $142,729.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

