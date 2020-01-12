Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.23

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $414,065.00 and $5.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. During the last week, Solaris has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000259 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,763,861 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

