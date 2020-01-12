Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price

Media stories about Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pennant International Group earned a news sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Pennant International Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 51,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pennant International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of $30.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.