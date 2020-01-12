Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $5.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $24.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.19.

LUV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 4,051,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,500 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after purchasing an additional 204,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

