SparksPay One Day Volume Reaches $17.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $5,832.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000914 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

