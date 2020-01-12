Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.94 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $1.10 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00802715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,922,404 coins and its circulating supply is 92,979,976 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

