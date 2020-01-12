StarterCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $8,739.00 and $2.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01984623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00187293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.