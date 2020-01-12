Status Reaches Market Cap of $32.99 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Status has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, Ovis and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, CoinTiger, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Neraex, ChaoEX, DEx.top, IDAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, IDCM, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, LATOKEN, DDEX, Radar Relay, Koinex, Binance, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bithumb, Poloniex, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.