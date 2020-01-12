Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

STE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 431,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.88. Steris has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,730,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

