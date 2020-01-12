Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
STE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 431,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.88. Steris has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.
Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,730,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after buying an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after buying an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
