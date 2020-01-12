STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 427 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 437 ($5.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 376.87.
STV Group Company Profile
