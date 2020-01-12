STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 427 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 437 ($5.75). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 376.87.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

