TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Bank of America raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TC Pipelines by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter worth $594,819,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in TC Pipelines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,109. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

