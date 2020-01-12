Thingschain (TIC) Market Capitalization Hits $13,509.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $13,509.00 and $6,334.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,112.76 or 0.99227701 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00053816 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

