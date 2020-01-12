TOP Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. TOP has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $292,136.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

