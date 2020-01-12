TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0149

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. TRON has a market capitalization of $990.29 million and approximately $1.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha and Huobi. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Upbit, WazirX, OKEx, Tokenomy, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, Exmo, Zebpay, RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Rfinex, Gate.io, YoBit, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, DDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, Liquid, Allcoin, Bibox, CoinExchange, Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Indodax, Ovis, Neraex, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, LBank, Mercatox, LATOKEN, CoinEx, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Liqui, CoinTiger, IDAX, IDCM, Fatbtc, Coinnest, OEX, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.