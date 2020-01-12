USDQ Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $9,248.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00328299 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002551 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,287 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

