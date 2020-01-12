V Systems 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.14 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, V Systems has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $61.48 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.01975291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,812,173,971 coins and its circulating supply is 1,897,315,507 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

