Veil Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $30,197.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 63,871,285 coins and its circulating supply is 55,030,356 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

