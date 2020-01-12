Vertcoin Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001910 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Poloniex. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $237,982.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,133.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.01774226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.03240813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00612804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00715986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00067079 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00429261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,971,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinroom, CoinEgg, Upbit, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittylicious, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, QBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

