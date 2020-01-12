VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $6.18 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,878,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

