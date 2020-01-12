Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.17.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. 1,849,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

