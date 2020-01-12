Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000395 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

