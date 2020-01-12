WeTrust Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,631.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01976119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00186708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00124748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

