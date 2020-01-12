Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post $87.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.88 billion and the lowest is $86.75 billion. Apple reported sales of $84.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $275.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.34 billion to $280.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $297.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $307.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,840,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,925,574. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 339.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

