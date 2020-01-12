Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.67 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $77.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 87,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,963. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.