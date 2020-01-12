Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.00 Price Target for J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX)

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in J Alexanders by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J Alexanders by 4,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in J Alexanders during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. J Alexanders has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.