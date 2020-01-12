Zacks: Brokerages Set $20.00 Price Target for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HBT Financial an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 58,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Also, CFO Matthew J. Doherty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,983 over the last three months.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.