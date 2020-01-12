ZB Token Market Capitalization Tops $102.27 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $102.27 million and approximately $51.21 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.12 or 0.06024732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035503 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 498.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00113807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001154 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.