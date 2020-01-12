Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,711,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,119 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zogenix by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

