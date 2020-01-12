Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James upped their price target on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. 830,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.