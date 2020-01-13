-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CFRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. 173,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in ContraFect by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

