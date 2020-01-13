-$0.16 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.25). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,608. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,415,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

