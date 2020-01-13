$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit