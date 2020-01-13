$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Western Union reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

