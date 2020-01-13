-$0.44 EPS Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.15). Community Health Systems posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE CYH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 2,011,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.36. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

