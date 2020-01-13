$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

NASDAQ:PLYM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $18.37. 74,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,688. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

