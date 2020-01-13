$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,929. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.