1,543,136 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,543,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,276. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

