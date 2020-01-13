1,543,136 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,543,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,276. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
