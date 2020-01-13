$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.