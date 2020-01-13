$376.89 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $376.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $435.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 242.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNX Resources by 297.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in CNX Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

CNX Resources stock remained flat at $$7.81 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,500. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

