$442.34 Million in Sales Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report $442.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.20 million. Eaton Vance reported sales of $406.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29. Also, CEO Matthew J. Witkos sold 34,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $1,605,610.59. Insiders have sold 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Eaton Vance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 938,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. 358,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

