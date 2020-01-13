7,700 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $29,292,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $150.84. 9,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,480. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

