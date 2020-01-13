ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.77 and last traded at $168.10, approximately 3,980,233 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 1,443,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.55. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

