Absolute One Day Volume Reaches $2,142.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a total market cap of $26,503.00 and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Absolute alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00901125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004891 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.