Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $138,866.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, BitForex, Bilaxy, Indodax, ZBG, CoinExchange, YoBit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

